Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Review

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.41% 3.90% 2.36% Enphase Energy 8.92% 62.77% 10.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 1 2 8 0 2.64

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $35.45, indicating a potential upside of 88.26%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $450.92 million 0.73 $1.86 million $0.70 19.29 Enphase Energy $316.16 million 7.29 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -156.92

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Enphase Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

