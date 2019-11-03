Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.16.

NYSE:AGN traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.29. 3,166,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Allergan has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $179.52. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 151.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 32.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 355.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 175.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 194,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,993 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

