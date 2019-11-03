Allergan (AGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Allergan to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Allergan has set its FY 2019 guidance at $16.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance at >$16.55 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allergan to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $178.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $179.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.16.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.