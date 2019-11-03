Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABTX. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 176,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.40. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

In related news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $226,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,421.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,490 shares of company stock worth $3,730,087. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

