Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $39.33.

In related news, Director William S. Nichols III sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $409,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $226,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,341 shares in the company, valued at $860,421.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,490 shares of company stock worth $3,730,087 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 101.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

