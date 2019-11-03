Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.01. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 75,647 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Timothy J. Harris acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

