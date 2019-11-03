All Sports Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $430,436.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.05710392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046183 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

