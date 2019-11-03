Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of ALO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 227,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,728. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

