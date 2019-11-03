Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Critical Contrast

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Align Technology and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.97 billion 10.44 $400.23 million $4.92 52.24 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.03

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 18.28% 28.76% 16.61% Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Align Technology and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 4 8 0 2.67 Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $254.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Align Technology beats Ocugen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Express 10, Invisalign Express 5, Express Package, Lite Package, Invisalign Go, and SmileDirectClub; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.