Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 62.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.5% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

BABA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. 28,886,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,407. The firm has a market cap of $449.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

