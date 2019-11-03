Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 5% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.87, 354,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 352,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 14,288 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,621.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 10,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,907 shares of company stock worth $456,912. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.