Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €140.69 ($163.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €129.98 ($151.14) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €120.93. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.