AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 10%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, 358,504 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 230,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

