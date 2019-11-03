Agrello (DLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, RightBTC and YoBit. Agrello has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $182,861.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

Agrello’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, RightBTC, Mercatox, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

