Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 1,195,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

