Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,568,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,355. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $2,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

