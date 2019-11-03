Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

AGRX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 12,568,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,355. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,300,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

