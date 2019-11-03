Agile Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

