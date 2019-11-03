AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

AGCO stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AGCO has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,504,100. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

