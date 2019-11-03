Aeron 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Mercatox. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00218014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.01413754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, IDAX, Binance, Radar Relay, Tidex, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.