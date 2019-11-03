Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of AERI traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 1,566,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino bought 5,040 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,158.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 723,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

