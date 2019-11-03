Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will post $322.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Aegion posted sales of $334.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 688,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $682.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

