Aegeus (AEG) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $45,005.00 and approximately $3,404.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.01394452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 41,390,803 coins and its circulating supply is 36,773,807 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

