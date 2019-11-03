AdvicePeriod LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,062,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,034,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $61.33 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

