AdvicePeriod LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

