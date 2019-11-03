AdvicePeriod LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $172.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

