AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 5623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. CL King began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 271.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 194.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.98.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

