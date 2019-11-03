Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,265,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
