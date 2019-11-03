Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,265,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

