Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

