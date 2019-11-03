Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.