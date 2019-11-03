Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

AMD stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

