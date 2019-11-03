Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adomani and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adomani presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,300.00%. Given Adomani’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adomani and ATC Venture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $5.01 million 1.82 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -0.83 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adomani.

Risk & Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 7.17, meaning that its share price is 617% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -44.88% -88.28% -44.00% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Adomani on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

