Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Adient stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

