Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.
Adient stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $33.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.