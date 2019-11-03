ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

