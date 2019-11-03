Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34, 260,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 492,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

