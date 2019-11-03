Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 50,955 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,352,000.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

