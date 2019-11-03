Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Imperial Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

