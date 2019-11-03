Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $29.47 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Earnings History for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

