Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $29.47 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

