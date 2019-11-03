ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 94,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

