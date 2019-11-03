ACG Wealth Sells 3,498 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,976,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

