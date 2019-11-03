ACG Wealth Acquires 401 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 354,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.