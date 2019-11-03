ACG Wealth Acquires 1,601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

