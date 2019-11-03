ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Price Down 14.7% This Week

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $298,175.00 and approximately $62,622.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACE (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.01394452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE (TokenStars)’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,864,876 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . ACE (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

