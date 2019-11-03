Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Acceleware Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.