ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

