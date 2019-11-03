Absolute Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,808.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Absolute has a market cap of $30,234.00 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00775390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00208396 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002372 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003596 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

