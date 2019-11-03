ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $60,800.00 in Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $59,760.00.

ABM stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

