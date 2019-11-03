A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

ATEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 633,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,465. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

