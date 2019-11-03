$81.46 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report $81.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $80.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $323.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $341.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $328.18 million, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $364.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $350,916.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after buying an additional 850,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,080,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 905,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBFX stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

