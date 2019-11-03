4,200 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYND. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

