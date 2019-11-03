325 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $215.09 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

